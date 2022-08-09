Michael Coleman
1969-2022
Michael Robert Coleman passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota. His family and a friend were by his side during his journey with his Lord and Savior.
Born on June 29, 1969, he was raised in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, by his parents Robert and Janet Coleman. He attended Our Lady of Victory and Lincoln Elementary schools. Following graduation from Fergus Falls High School in 1987, he graduated from Truck Driving School in Alexandria, Minnesota. Residing in Fergus Falls, he worked for Knight Construction, LeRoy Johnson Trucking (Dumont, MN), Earl Strande Excavating, and Mike Satter Trucking (Dent, MN).
At an early age, Michael developed a love of country music, stock car racing, weight lifting, motorcycles, cars, and big trucks. Attending the WeFest Country music festival in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, was a staple in his life for decades. He could be found at local stock car racing locations, including WeeTown and to watch the teenage son of a cousin race in recent years at Viking Speedway, in Alexandria, Minnesota. He participated in several local motorcycle benefit/charity events. He was a long-time supporter of the Dough 4 Joe charity benefit.
Michael could be found early in the morning, lifting weights and working out for two hours. Friends and family knew this because of his post-gym social media post and pictures on days such as ‘Flex Friday’ and ‘Motivation Monday’.
Considering his height and physical stature – big trucks truly meant BIG trucks! Of which, he owned several over the years. In the summer of 2022, he realized his life-long dream of owning his own semi and trailer, contracting under his newly established business ‘Mike Coleman Trucking, LLC’.
While Michael came into this world small, he quickly grew to be a gentle giant, standing 6’4” tall with a generous heart and soul. ‘Big Mike’ would be the first person to help others and the last person to leave when doing so. He was a man of his word, considered as family by those who knew him. Forever an optimist, he brought smiles and laughter to those around him and will be greatly missed while forever in our hearts.
Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Janet Coleman. He is survived by his father, Robert Coleman; sister, Michelle (Tim) Peterson of Wisconsin; niece, Chelsey (Jakin) Chapman and daughters, Willow and Naome of Oregon, and nephew, Jordan (Heather) Mahoney and sons, Aren and Casey of Minnesota.
Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022 at the funeral home with a public prayer service to be held at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the service.
Memorial Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022 at the Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls, MN
Clergy: Pastor Todd Petersen.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
