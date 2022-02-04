Michael James Harmon, passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022, at his home in Rio Rancho, New Mexico surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Michael was born in Crosby, ND on February 14th, 1952. His parents were Don and Dolores Harmon. Michael met and married the love of his life, Diane Hamm, in 1973. He was proud to serve his country in the Army and retired after over 20 years of service. After his Army Service he worked as a contractor in Saudi Arabia and Sierra Vista, AZ before retiring. While serving, Mike and Diane had two children, Shawna, and Shane. His service allowed them to travel all over and meet many great friends. After Mike retired, Diane’s job brought them to New Mexico where they have lived for the past 14 years.
Mike loved the Minnesota Vikings and watched them faithfully even when they frustrated him. He was always there for his family. He was immensely proud of his grandchildren, Sam and Kylie and would brag about their accomplishments often. He loved to tease and joke and would keep everyone laughing at family get togethers.
Mike is survived by his wife, Diane Harmon of Rio Rancho, NM; children, Shawna (Brian) Berg of Brooklyn Park, MN, and Shane Harmon of Rio Rancho; grandchildren, Sam, and Kylie Berg of Brooklyn Park; sister, Linda Marvin; uncle, Jordean Listoe; sister-in-law, Kerry Hamm and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Dolores Harmon, and his sister, Sandee Muchow.
A funeral service will be held in the Spring at Ft. Snelling Cemetery and Chapel in Minneapolis, MN date to be determined. Please visit our online guestbook for Mike at www.FrenchFunerals.com
