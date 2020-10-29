Michael “Mike” Douglas Houston, 74, of Fergus Falls, died Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Lake Region HealthCare.
Mike was born September 27, 1946, to Robert and Betty (Keller) Houston in Minneapolis. He attended Richfield High School graduating in 1964. He enlisted in the United States Navy, serving from 1964-1968 in Southeast Asia. He furthered his education and attended Fergus Falls Community College.
On July 21, 1974, Mike married Noreen Landsiedel in Las Vegas, Nevada.
He was a member of the Eagles, VFW, American Legion, Shriners, Masons, Elks and Ducks Unlimited. Mike enjoyed golfing, sudoku, crossword puzzles, sports and going to the casinos.
Upon relocation to Fergus Falls, Mike was the manager of the Man O War Lounge Holiday Inn. In 1975, he purchased the Blazer in Breckenridge. In 1983, he became a partner in the Beaver Trap Ottertail Lake. Mike sold the Blazer in 1987. He then became a realtor and was employed by Century 21 until his retirement in 2018.
Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, Noreen; brother, William Houston; brother-in-law, John Landseidel III, and sister-in-law, Cinda Houston.
Mike is survived by his daughters, Tara (Gabe) Chavez and Traci (Brian) Neuser all of Covina, California; four grandchildren, Georgiana, Thomas, Francesca and Hannah; brothers, Robert (Stevie) Houston of Brainerd and James Houston of Roseville; sister-in-law, Phyllis Landseidel of Minot, North Dakota; brother and sister-in-law, James (Mary) Graf of Fergus Falls, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be directed to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Assistance provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
