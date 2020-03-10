Michael Leonard, 79, of Fergus Falls, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at his residence, with his wife, Gerry, son, Patrick, and hospice nurse, Vicki at his side.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to LB Hospice or the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation - curemeso.org.
Visitation will be 5–7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, with a 6:30 p.m. Knights of Columbus Rosary, followed by a prayer service, at Glende-Nilson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls, and one hour prior to services at the church.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Fergus Falls.
The Fathers Alan Wielinski and Bill Gamber, and Deacon Chuck Kampa will officiate.
Interment will be at Pinewood Cemetery, Cross Lake.
