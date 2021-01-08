Michael Scott Vallevand, 62, of Fergus Falls, died Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at Sanford in Fargo.
Michael was born February 1, 1958, to Vernon and Constance (Neuman) Vallevand in Fergus Falls. He attended Fergus Falls High School, graduating in 1976.
Michael was a short order cook for a short time after high school at Mabel Murphy’s. He then worked at the State Hospital in Fergus Falls as a psychiatric technician for 30 years.
He enjoyed making model cars and racing them in his backyard, hunting, fishing and water skiing.
Preceding him in death were his uncle, Donald Vallevand and his grandparents.
Michael is survived by his parents, Vernon and Constance Vallevand of Fergus Falls; brother, Mark (Debbie) Vallevand of Minneapolis; niece, Kimberly (Travis) Gause, and great-nieces, Alexis and Hannah Gause.
A family graveside service will be held at a later date.
Interment will be at Nidaros Cemetery, Clitherall.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
