Michael W. Korby, 39, of Fergus Falls, died Saturday, July 22, 2023.
Michael Wayne Korby was born April 12, 1984, to Steven G. and Nancy (Formo) Korby in Fergus Falls. He attended school in Fergus Falls and graduated from Fergus Falls Senior High School in 2002. After high school he attended Detroit Lakes Technical College.
At the age of 14 he started working with the family business, Korby Contracting, Inc. He worked as a heavy equipment operator, held a Class A license and was certified as a welder and in erosion control.
Mike enjoyed fishing, basketball, going on walks, working in the shop tinkering and fixing anything and everything. He loved to spend time with his family and his children, they were his pride and joy. He was a very selfless person, always wanting to help and take care of others. He had a very witty personality and could make you smile and laugh. He was well-organized and took pride in everything he did. He always had a pack of gum to share with others.
Preceding him in death were his sister, Stacey Korby; grandparents, Austin and Edna Korby and Andy and Pat Formo; uncle, Dennis Korby, and cousin, Amber Korby.
Michael is survived by his significant other, Jami Krog; his children, Chevelle, Malibu, Michael James “MJ”: step-children, Ashton, Hunter and Ethan; his parents, Nancy Korby (Rick Vold) and Steven Korby (Beth Henkes-Jacobs); siblings, Ashley (Bob) Geske and Jason Korby (Jaynell Bond); nieces and nephews, Kaja, Adalynn, Jackson, and Macy; grandparent, Colleen Wahl; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Service: 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 31, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Reverend Jim Bjork.
Interment: Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls, MN.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
