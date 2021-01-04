Michele Marie Rausch (Huff) of Underwood, passed away unexpectedly on January 1, 2021, at the age of 54. Michele was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on June 26, 1966, to Joe and Mary Huff. She received her degree as a registered nurse from South Dakota State University in 1995 and passionately served those lucky enough to be her patients. On August 26, 1995, she married Ken Rausch and together they raised their children, Mike and Rachel.
Michele had an infectious smile, a joyful personality, and most importantly, a bold faith in God. She absolutely loved spending her time with family and friends. Her favorite hobbies included sunset pontoon cruises, cooking and baking, thrifting and embroidering towel sets for friends. She also inherited her parents’ love of “going for rides” that never seemed to include a destination.
Michele is survived by her husband, Ken; her children, Mike Rausch of Jamestown, North Dakota, and Rachel Rausch (fiancé Nate Thoreson) of Fargo; her father, Joe Huff of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; sisters, Marilee Kontz (companion Bruce Livesay) and Vicki Hayes, both of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; sister-in-law, Carol Huff of Sioux City, Iowa, and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Huff, and her brother, Joe Huff.
Services for Michele Rausch will be held Tuesday, Jan 5, 2021 at Morris Free Church in Morris. Visitation will be prior to the service at the church from 10 a.m.-noon with services following at 1 p.m.
Arrangements are with Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
