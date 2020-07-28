SFC. Michelle Ann Grecco, 35, of Minneapolis formerly of Wahpeton, lost her life by suicide on Saturday, July 18, 2020.
Michelle was born May 17, 1985, in Philipsburg, New Jersey, to Joseph P. Grecco and Cary Ann (Johnson). She graduated from Wahpeton High School in 2004.
After graduation Michelle enlisted with United States Army on July 8, 2006. After her basic training she attended intelligence training at Fort Huachuca. As an intelligence analyst, she served deployments in Korea, Iraq, the United States and Germany. She was awarded the Army Commendation Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Meritorious Unit Emblem and the Combat Action Badge. While in the Army, she graduated from Mercy College in New York with a Bachelor of Science degree in organizational management.
She was the happiest with family and friends, and in constant motion. She loved the quiet of her grandfather’s dock on Ottertail Lake.
She will be forever in our hearts and missed by her parents, Cary and stepfather, John Juvrud; sisters, Amy Lee, Amber Lynn (Justin Danbury), and Angela; brothers, Joey and Jacob; nephew and fellow hockey player, Max; nieces, Brooklyn and Vivian Danbury; grandparents, Sherman and Shirley Johnson; uncle, Jay Johnson; aunt, Kay (Troy) Fhyre; cousins, Jordan and Hanna Grimsrud; many Grecco aunts, uncles and cousins, and her beloved cat, “Camo.”
She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph P. Grecco; grandparents, Beverly Ann Johnson and Angelo Grecco.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made in Michelle’s memory to TAPS, the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors at their website https://www.taps.org/
Public walk-through visitation wll be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
A private family celebration of Michelle’s life will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, with livestream at 10:30 a.m. Please refer to the website for a link to the livestream.
Interment will be at Zion-Amor Lutheran Cemetery, Amor.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.