Michelle Ann (Trisler) Hoeper, 66, of Fergus Falls, died Friday, July 9, 2021, unexpectedly at her residence.
Michelle was born December 20, 1954, to Maurice and Patrica (Duckett) Trisler in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She graduated from Wasson High School in Colorado Springs. Michelle married Henry Hoeper in 1977.
Later in life, she attended Alexandria Technical College graduating in 1998, with a degree in sales. She was employed with the Fergus Falls Daily Journal in sales and marketing, a bartender at the Underwood Legion, and a direct care provider at Prairie Community Services.
She enjoyed artwork, painting, mixed media, writing, poetry-has had some poems published and was very proud of that, and she loved trying new foods.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Maurice and Patrica Trisler and a brother, Ronald Trisler.
Michelle is survived by her children, Jenny (Mark) Hicks of Fergus Falls, Christan (Daniel) Ferber of West Fargo, Katrina Hoeper of Fergus Falls, and Benjamin Hoeper of Fergus Falls; grandchildren, Damien Hilde, McKenzie Stanley, Morgan Stanley, Charlotte Stanley, Destiny Rude, Bella Rude, Isaac Ferber, Liam Ferber, and Maddison Johnson; great-grandchild, Spencer Stanley; brother, Timmothy Trisler of Colorado Springs, Colorado; sister-in-law, Marilyn Trisler, and nieces and nephews, Travis Trisler, Amanda Trisler and Jolena Trisler.
Celebration of life: 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at her daughter Jenny’s Home, 414 E. Adolphus Ave., Fergus Falls, MN 56537.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
