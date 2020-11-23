Mildred Irene Kastner was born in Sartell, on August 25, 1935, to Wilfred and Alma (Blonigen) Schwankl. Following her graduation as valedictorian from St. Cloud Cathedral, she furthered her education graduating from Saint Benedict College in St. Joseph, with a degree in mathematics education. Mildred was united in marriage to Richard Kastner at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids on June 29, 1957.
Dick and Millie moved to Elbow Lake in 1959 where they raised their seven children. Millie was an active member of the community and involved in many groups over the years such as Women’s Study Club, Viking Library board, Flekkefest co-chairman, Homemakers, welcome hostess, and always willing to lend a helping hand.
Millie enjoyed playing bridge with her friends and was known for her beautiful rose garden and famous caramels. She shared them with the entire community. Many Sundays you would find her roses displayed at St. Olaf’s Church where she was a longtime member, choir director, CCD teacher and active in so many other facets of the church.
Millie loved family gatherings spending time with her children and grandchildren looking forward to playing games with them. Everyone wanted Grandma on their team as she knew every answer.
She is survived by her children and their families: daughter, Lisa Klaahsen of Inver Grove Heights, and her children, Ryan (Jen) Klaahsen and their three children; Jesse Klaahsen and his four children; Joel (Amanda) Klaahsen and their three children; Tracy (Shain) Sersen and their three children; daughter, Lorna (Tim) Johnson of Elbow Lake, and their children, Heather (Shawn) Carlson and their two children; Adam (Anna) Johnson and their two children; Hillary (Robbie) Risbrudt and their two children; son, Howard (Ramona) Kastner of New Ulm, and her children, Chris (Kelly) Dittmer and their two children; Kaylee Dittmer and her son; son, Michael (Cynthia) Kastner of Ashby, and their son, Kyler; Daughter, Lynda (John) Imholte of St. Paul, and their children Matthew (Lindsey) Imholte, Jack Imholte, and Hailey Imholte; Daughter, Liane (Wayne) Mauch of Mantador, North Dakota, and their children Ricky Mauch, Treyton Mauch, and Taylor Mauch; and daughter, Loris Kastner of Elbow Lake. Other survivors include Millie’s brother Richard (Dorothy) Schwankl of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, sister-in-law, Annie Schwankl of Philippines and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard in 2012, her brothers Otto Schwankl, Harry Schwankl, Thomas Schwankl, her sisters Elizabeth Ann and Catherine Traut.
A private family funeral service will be held.
A livestream of the service will be on the Erickson-Smith Funeral Home website beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020.
Burial at St. Loretto Cemetery, Elbow Lake
Erickson-Smith Funeral Home of Elbow Lake is assisting the family with arrangements.