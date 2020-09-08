Mildred Eleanor Tysver, 97, a resident of Fergus Falls, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
Mildred was born on November 2, 1922, at home on the family farm in Carlisle Township, the daughter of Albert and Olga (Sethre) Hexum. She attended District 286 in Carlisle through the eighth grade. Mildred then attended and graduated high school in Fergus Falls in 1940. Following high school, Mildred worked at Fergus Falls National Bank for five years.
On May 21, 1946, Mildred married Gerald Tysver at Hedemarken Lutheran Church in rural Carlisle. She was a very busy wife and mother of seven boys on the family crop and dairy farm in Oscar Township. Mildred’s family was her greatest concern and surrounded them with her many prayers.
Mildred was very involved with many Hedemarken Church activities, 4-H activities, rural school functions, and homemakers. She also enjoyed baking and gardening.
After Gerald’s retirement from farming in 1982, they moved to their home on East Fir Avenue in Fergus Falls. They joined Calvary Lutheran Church and became very active with many activities at Calvary. She greatly appreciated the many Bible studies they attended.
Mildred will be remembered as a concerned and faithful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, neighbor and friend.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Gerald Tysver in 2018; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mabel (Sterling) Olness, Eunice (Tony) Glesne, Alice (Jorolf) Ronnevik and her brother and sister-in-law, Elmer (Lena) Hexum.
She is survived by her seven sons and their wives, Jim (Patty) of Fenton, Michigan, Chuck (Ivy) of Barnesville, Mark (Faith) of Fergus Falls, Paul (Melanie) of Fergus Falls, Dan (Belinda) of Rice, Bruce (Lori) of Fergus Falls, and John (Dara) of Fort Collins, Colorado. Mildred is also survived by 24 grandchildren; 61 great-grandchildren and three on the way; four great-great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Al and Ellen Hexum, and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Mill Street Residence, PioneerCare Center, and Lake Region Healthcare for the excellent care the past two and a half years.
Walkthrough visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, September 11, 2020, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
The Rev. Jim Johnson will officiate.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
