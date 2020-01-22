Minnie Neubauer, 99, of Wendell, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Twin Town Villa in Breckenridge.
Minnie Jeanette (Hornstine) Neubauer was born at home on a farm near Campbell, on April 29, 1920, the daughter of Frank and Martha (Waldecker) Hornstine. She grew up and attended District 79 country school.
She was united in marriage to Raymond Neubauer on June 8, 1940. They moved to a farm east of Campbell, where they raised six children, while she also helped with the farming and the raising of anything pertaining to the farm. They later retired and moved to Wendell in 1976, where she resided until October of 2016. Minnie moved to Twin Town Villa in Breckenridge, where she has since resided.
When Minnie wasn’t farming, she enjoyed gardening and cooking for family and was a master at preparing delicious meals for her family or spur of the moment drop-in company and friends. She was known for her fantastic buns which she shared with many.
Minnie was a member of St. Gall’s Catholic Church in Tintah, until moving to Wendell, then becoming a member of St. Olaf Catholic Church in Elbow Lake. She enjoyed gathering for coffee after mass and visiting with everyone.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; son, Curtis; daughter, Waiva; daughter-in-law, Mary Ann; and brother, Maynard.
Minnie is survived by her sons, Brian of Breckenridge, Bruce of Kerrville, Texas, and Terry (Janet) of Wendell; a daughter, Tracey (Rick) Clemenson of Horace, North Dakota; daughter-in-law, Florence Neubauer of Campbell; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, great-stepgrandchildren, and great-great-stepgrandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday, with a 5 p.m. prayer service at Erickson-Smith Funeral Home in Elbow Lake, and one hour prior to services at the church.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at St. Olaf Catholic Church, Elbow Lake.
Father Jeremy Ploof will officiate.
Interment will take place in the spring at St. Loretto Cemetery, Elbow Lake.
Online guestbook: Ericksonsmithfh.com.