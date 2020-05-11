Mona Diane Johnson of Sun Lakes, Arizona, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, peacefully in her sleep after a long battle with myelodysplasia syndrome.
Mona was born to Ernest and Marlys (Marcotte) Weber in Crookston. She grew up in Staples and graduated from Staples High School. She received her associate’s degree in Nursing from Central Lakes College – Brainerd campus.
She married William E. Johnson and they moved to Fergus Falls where they owned and operated Ernie’s Food Market for many years. Eventually, she returned to the Brainerd area and then to Duluth where she attended the College of St. Scholastica and completed specialized training in psychiatric nursing before moving to Arizona where she worked as a psychiatric nurse for nearly three decades.
Mona loved to travel and visited nearly every continent in her travels. She was proud to point out that she would have been part of the “100 Cruises Club” if there was one. She also had great love and affection for her Yorkies and displayed her sharp sense of humor by giving them names such as Boyfriend and Mister and then talking all about her new “boyfriend.”
She was preceded in death by both parents, a brother, Ernest (Jay) Jr., a sister, Anmarie and is survived by a brother, Rick (Carol) Weber and sister, Rhea (Bruce) Larson, her daughters, Fayth (Darryl) Boso, Tonya Johnson, Cizzarie (Jesse) Schomberg, Natosha (Jimmy) Livengood and Lezlee (Richard) Volk as well as 16 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and eight nieces and nephews.
An inurnment will be held at the Evergreen Hill Cemetery in Staples on July 10, 2020.