Funeral Mass for Monica Monson, age 92, of Perham, will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Perham.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Karvonen Funeral Home in New York Mills with parish prayers at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume one hour to the funeral mass at church.
