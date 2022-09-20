Myrna (Chandler) Morrill
1934-2022
Myrna Morrill, 88, of Fergus Falls, Loving Wife, Mother, Sister, Grandmother, Auntie, Great-Grandmother, died Thursday, September 15, 2022 at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls, in the arms of her loving family.
Myrna Eileen Lyren was born August 30, 1934 to Hugo F. and Hattie Belle (Cotes) Lyren in Conde, SD. She attended country school and Conde High School and earned her Secretary Certificate from Fergus Falls Community College. In 1952, she married Glen O. Chandler. Together they had three children, Caryn, Kelly, and Kimberly. Myrna was a member of Homemakers and Grace United Methodist Church. Myrna loved her neighborhood coffee times, and she had daycare in her home. Glen passed away in 1970. On August 11, 1971 Myrna married Albin “Babe” Morrill, and she pulled his children Mary and Steve into her arms and claimed them as her own. The family resided in Fergus Falls and joined Augustana Lutheran Church. This marriage established the great Morrill-Chandler Inc., which is forever bonded together. After 38-years of marriage, Albin passed away in 2009.
Myrna enjoyed playing with her siblings on the farm in South Dakota, crocheting, coffee with girlfriends, living in the huts, making jelly, the world’s best apple pie, lasagna and fried chicken, and at age 80 she enjoyed riding on the back of a Harley. Sunday dinner at 1:00 always included a wonderful dessert. Her focus was always on her family, and making sure every one of “hers” was safely home at the end of the day. Her working years also included Lake Region Hospital, Ottertail County and selling real estate with Babe.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Hugo and Hattie Belle Lyren; both of her husbands; her son-in-law, Kirk Williams; and great-granddaughter, Isabelle.
Myrna is survived by her children, Steve (Starr) Morrill of Battle Lake, Mary (Todd) Ebersviller of Ramsey, Caryn Williams of Fergus Falls, Kelly (Roxanne) Chandler of St. Joseph, and Kimberly (Cody) Fisher of Fergus Falls; grandchildren, Joshua (Kirstie), Seth (Kim), Ian, Alice (Barrett), Louis, Molly (Mac), Laura (Monte), Hattie (Sam), Nathan (Katy), Maggie, Karli (Ryan), Ben (Lexi) and Eric (Alissa); her many beloved great-grandchildren; siblings, Douglas (Cheryl) Lyren, Doris Hubbard, and Ida (Paul) Picotte.
“Love you, darlin.’ Bye for now.”
The family thanks those who cared so greatly for Mom at Park Gardens and PioneerCare. Love to Knute Nelson Hospice, who assured Mom on 7-11-2022 that she is a child of God and will be in Heaven, and Mom proclaimed Christ Jesus as her Lord and Savior. Thanks be to God!
Memorial Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home Chapel in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Reverend Lee Kantonen.
Interment: Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls, MN
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
