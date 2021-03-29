Myrna “Lee” Pushing, age 82, of New Hope, died at home on March 25, 2021.
Myrna was born on June 14, 1938, in Fergus Falls and retired a public health care nurse.
Preceded in death by her parents, Laura and George Pushing; sisters, Gwen Given and Gay Pushing.
She is survived by her wife and companion of 40 years, Anne Dobbins. Also survived by her extended family, a lifetime of friends, and Anne's sisters, Mary Dobbins and Kitty Dobbins. Memorials preferred to the Animal Humane Society, Golden Valley. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.