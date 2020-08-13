Myron R. Johnson, 82, of Naples, Florida, formerly of White Bear Lake, passed July 28 to his eternal home in Heaven. He was born in Fergus Falls, to Ralph and Evelyn Johnson. As a teenager, he began his lifelong passion as a volunteer and student manager for various sports teams at Fergus Falls High School for four years. Myron was very involved at First English Lutheran Church where he sang in the choir and was president of the Luther League.
Myron attended Concordia College (Moorhead) where he received a bachelor’s degree while studying psychology and sociology. Later he went on to further his education at the University of Minnesota as a sociology graduate student. While at Concordia he met his best friend and loving wife of 59 years, Norma. They were married in 1961 and later were blessed with two boys, Tyler and Brent. Later, Myron dearly loved being “Papa” to four adoring grandchildren. Family was the center of his life.
He enjoyed a 40-year career with the Minnesota Department of Corrections as a probation and parole officer and supervisor until he retired in 2000. Myron’s passion and lifework was helping others. He successfully encouraged offenders to have a positive life change with the help of God. With this focus, he excelled in his career of helping others and he was awarded “Probation Officer of the Year” in 1987 by the Corrections Department of Washington County in Minnesota. His philosophy in life was God first, family second, others and himself last. He embraced this philosophy closely in his personal life and in his career. In retirement, he and Norma enjoyed time in White Bear Lake, and Naples, Florida.
Throughout his life, Myron had to overcome physical health challenges including polio and cancer. He moved forward in faith and positivity to serve others despite his disabilities. Myron was always the first to volunteer. He spent several years volunteering at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Mahtomedi, where he received the Andrew Award from the Men’s Ministry. Members of the church could always find him driving the shuttle bus for the community and outreach program, as the friendly head of security or welcoming others as a part-time receptionist.
After moving to Naples, Myron began volunteering at the Naples Chamber of Commerce as a greeter, where he received the “Volunteer of the Year Award,” and also spent time volunteering at the Naples Depot Museum. He was highly regarded for his years serving as the president and secretary of the Everglades Club Condominium Association. He was also secretary of the Village Green Association in Naples. Myron also volunteered at St. Matthew’s House as a caseworker where he touched the lives of many. He was a cherished member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Naples, always willing to lend a helping hand as one of God’s disciples. He was a Stephen Minister, member of the church choir and served on a committee to develop a new mission church, Emmanuel Park Community. Myron recently initiated a security program for Emmanuel Lutheran Church. He also served the church, spending several hours every week assisting the secretary with day-to-day tasks.
Myron was recently recognized in the Old Naples Living Magazine as a volunteer and friend to all in Naples. Many knew his friendly face riding around Naples on his blue scooter with his hat on, waving to all his neighbors, having morning coffee with his buddies on the Naples Dock or checking on the members of Village Green, where he was often referred to as the “Mayor.” Always on his mind was, “How can I be a blessing to someone today, to make a difference?”
He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and community. He is survived by his loving wife, Norma, his two children, Tyler (Gretchen) and Brent, his grandchildren, Nicole(Mike), Morgan, Derek and Garrett, his two sisters, Ann Arnold of Beaverton, Oregon, and Jean Johnson of Nashville, Tennessee, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents. A Celebration of Life will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Naples on September 19, 2020, at 10 a.m. All are welcome to attend in their cars and may take part through radio frequency FM 99.7. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Emmanuel Lutheran Church 777 Mooring Line Drive, Naples FL 34102.