Myron Floyd Whitney, age 75, passed away on January 24, 2021, in Fergus Falls. He was born to Ellis Whitney and Clarice (Beckett) Whitney on April 12, 1945, at the Perham Hospital. Myron grew up as the youngest of two brothers, both treasured and teased by eight sisters. His family farmed in the Richville area. When the farm chores were done, he spent his free time roaming and enjoying the outdoors with cousins and friends. Myron graduated from Perham High School in 1963, married Linda Scheiding in 1965 and was drafted into the Army Reserves. Upon returning home, he started farming just a few miles from the home farm and raised a family. In addition to farming, he was a baker at the Perham Bakery for many years.
He was well known for his keen sense of humor, storytelling, and love of pranks. Myron also had the ability to make friends anywhere. If you didn’t know Myron, that didn’t last long. He could strike up a conversation waiting in the checkout line and come away with new friend. An avid outdoorsman and amateur naturalist, he was passionate about hunting, rock collecting, gardening, history, and growing food plots for the wildlife on his farm. He could also proudly predict weather events to the minute, with an accuracy that often surpassed the most trained meteorologist. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and nieces and nephews, passing on his knowledge to the younger generations.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert Whitney, sisters, Avis Harden, Lila Lillis, Margie Chapin, Karen Koplin, and Myra (Net) Laws, and a great-grandchild, Bentley. He is survived by his children Angela (Navid) Samadani (Minneapolis), Daniel (Jennifer) Whitney (Perham), and Amanda Whitney (Fergus Falls); seven grandchildren, Alexis, Cecilia, Mira, Lane, Paloma, Nick, and Saadya; two great-grandchildren, Evan and Everett; sisters, Lora Lee Bauer (Mora), Ellen (Pat) Doll (Perham), and Wilma (Bob) Danson (Mission, Texas); and many cherished nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends. He will be dearly missed. A memorial service will be held at the Richville Cemetery at a later date.
Schoeneberger Funeral and Cremation Service of Perham. 218-346-5175 www.schoenebergerfh.com.