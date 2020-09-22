Myrtle Sophia (Moffett) Bell, 84, of Fergus Falls, died Sunday, September 20, 2020, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
Myrtle was born April 28, 1936, to Hubert and Treva (Hillier) Moffett, in Park River, Walsh County, North Dakota. She attended school for four years in Conway, North Dakota, then in 1945 moved to Inkster and attended school there.
In 1953, Myrtle married C.D. Carlson Jr. and lived at Emerado, North Dakota, for 11 1/2 years. She then moved to Grand Forks with her three children and lived there for two years and moved to Racine, Wisconsin, where she worked for the Wisconsin Grant County and also Auoprision parts for Boling Br. in Caledonia, Wisoncsin.
On February 26, 1966, she married Arnold Bell in Wakegan, Illinois. They lived in Racine, Wisconsin for three years and moved to Forman, North Dakota in 1969. She was a day care provider and also worked at Sargent Central School as a cook and a sub at the Finley, North Dakota, school, where she and her family made their home for four years after Arne retired from Melroe. They moved to Wahpeton in July of 1998. She and Arnie enjoyed traveling.
She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, belonged to the Good Samaritans Organization, and Prairie Rose Chapter.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Arnold Bell; twin grandsons, Dustin and Jason Toso; parents, Hubert and Treva Moffett; three brothers, Lloyd Moffett, Bob Moffett and Doyle Moffett; one sister, Edith Best; two nephews, Mitch Horn and Donny Moffett, and a great-granddaughter, Alivia Grace Carlson.
Myrtle is survived by her children, Darla (Marc) Toso of Fergus Falls, Allen (Janet) Carlson of Warroad, David (Diane) Carlson of Inkster, North Dakota, and Lorie McDiarmid of Courtney, British Columbia, Canada; grandchildren, Derek (Kayla) Toso of Fergus Falls, Cody Toso of Fergus Falls, John (Tara) Carlson of Warroad, Rachael Carlson of Grand Forks, Justin Carlson of Duluth, Samantha (Brook) Alicandro of Parker, Colorado, Aaron (Darcy) Miller of Seattle, Washington, Danielle Miller of Tacoma, Washington, Carly McDiarmid of Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, and Casey (DE) McDiarmid of Auburn, Washington; great-grandchildren, Morgan, Callie, and Autumn Carlson, Clara, Isabelle, and Lance Carlson, Sage Carlson, Kennedy and Karter Miller; two brothers, Wade Moffett of Inkster, North Dakota, and Homer (Rita) Moffett of Cogswell, North Dakota, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Walk-through visitation will be 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, September 24, 2020, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
A family service will be held, with livestream at 1 p.m., Friday, September 25, 2020, please refer back to Myrtle’s tribute wall on the funeral home website.
The Rev. Ali Haugerud will officiate.
Interment will be at Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
