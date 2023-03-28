Myrtle E. Carlson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls at the age of 99.
Myrtle Eleanor Eckley was born September 6, 1923 to Olaf and Clara (Rude) Eckley in Overly, North Dakota. She attended school in Nanson and Rollette, ND and Fergus Falls High School. In 1942 she moved with her parents, and nine siblings to Fergus Falls, MN. She then went on to Cosmetology School, graduating in 1944. While in school, Myrtle was a waitress.
As an adult, Myrtle moved to Minneapolis where she met her husband, Denny J. Carlson. They had two daughters, Cheryl and Corrine.
She was associated with Bethlehem Lutheran Church, former Eastern Star, and a Blue Bird Leader. She enjoyed needle work, baking, sewing, and gardening.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Denny and a daughter, Cheryl L. Anderson, both died at the age of 41.
Myrtle is survived by her daughter, Corrine Carlson of San Tan Valley, AZ; grandchildren, Kevin Anderson, Kristy Rolig, Jennifer Horacek, and Julianne Worst; great-grandchildren, Jeremy, Joshua, Brandon, Bryce, Jathan, Ingrid, and Greta, and siblings, Eldora Schreiber, Gary Eckley, and Patricia (Jim) Johnson.
Myrtle was a very strong woman and was loved by all.
A family service will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN at a later date.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
