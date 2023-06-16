(Nellie) Elsie (Gunderson) Knoll 87, passed away under Red River Hospice care on November 9, 2022, at Pioneer Care in Fergus Falls.
The family will be holding a memorial service for Elsie at 10:00am on June 24, 2023, at Pioneer Care Chapel in Fergus Falls, MN.
Elsie was born on June 1, 1935, to Florence (Hegg) and Clarence Gunderson in Solem Township and grew up on the family farm in Kensington, MN. Elsie was one of four children, brother Harold “Doc” Gunderson, brother David Gunderson, and sister Dorothy (Gunderson) Knox. Elsie attended grade school in Hoffman, MN. She came home from kindergarten and announced to her mother that she was going to marry Lowell Knoll. As a young girl, Elsie made a lasting impression on Lowell by stealing his scissors during school. In high school, she enjoyed being on the Hoffman cheerleading team and would cheer for Lowell during his track events. When Elsie was 16, she had her first date with Lowell. They fell in love and were married on April 9, 1952. Their marriage blessed them with five children and uncountable adventures.
As Lowell’s career took him to new places across the country, Elsie would carve out a new life for her family at each new landing. In Glenwood, MN and Watertown, SD She was very active in Jaycee Women and met lifelong friends. As the adventures continued west to Oregon, Elsie grew through her learning and friendships with her sorority sisters. She enjoyed the beautiful nature of the Oregon coast and mountains.
In 1970 the family moved to Des Moines, IA. After 18 years, Elsie had the new adventure of her first employment outside the home. She was a counter girl for Hy-Vee Grocery. Elsie taught management that sales would improve if they had a better product to sell and was quickly promoted to Deli Salad Chef. Elsie enjoyed another new experience in Des Moines. She took up dirt bike riding and would do dirt trail riding and hill climbing with a grin from ear to ear!
In 1975 a move to Fergus Falls provided Elsie the opportunity to return to her Minnesota roots and be near her family’s farm. Elsie was employed at Bergen’s Floral and Gifts and was able to let her love of gardening and blooming plants flourish! The family spent many weekends camping at Elks Point and Elsie enjoyed family time, fish fry’s, pontoon rides and campfire friends.
In 1983 Lowell and Elsie moved to Duluth, MN. Elsie loved living in Duluth and enjoyed having a small country property large enough to ride dirt bikes, enjoy flower beds and vegetable gardens, woods, and a regular visitor named Boo Boo, a real black bear! Elsie’s love of reading took her to B. Dalton Books, where she worked part-time and was able to share her love of reading and guide young readers to books that captured their interests.
In 1997 Lowell and Elsie retired and moved back to Fergus Falls. Elsie re-connected with old friends and enjoyed being a member of First Lutheran Church, a Lady Elk at Fergus Falls Elks, and a lifetime member of the VFW. She enjoyed attending trivia nights and helping at bingo and at the fish fries. She loved watching the Minnesota Twins play ball and was a bell ringer for the Salvation Army.
Elsie is preceded in death by her parents, Florence & Clarence Gunderson, two brothers, Harold “Doc” Gunderson and David Gunderson, her husband Lowell, her son-in-law Frank Miskimins, and her son Mike.
Survivors include her sister, Dorothy (Gunderson) Knox of Merced, CA, her daughters, Dede Caldwell of Proctor, MN, Cindy (John) Munson of Polk City, IA, Joni Miskimins of Polk City, IA and Patti (Robert) Hutcheson of Gresham, OR. Eight grandchildren Marty Geddas, Annie (Jake) Smith, Josh (Jennifer) Miskimins, Jess (Lucas) Millage, Kristine (Adam) Wetsch, Bo Teberg, Michele (Matt) Smith, Stephanie (Sam) Henkes, 17 Great-Grandchildren and 1 Great-Great-Grandchild.
Memorial Service: 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023 at PioneerCare Chapel, Fergus Falls
Clergy: Reverend David Strom.
Interment: Lands Cemetery, Hoffman, MN.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.