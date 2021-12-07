Nancy Bagne
1957-2021
A bell rang and an angel, Nancy Jo Bagne, received her wings.
It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family and friends of Nancy Jo Bagne, 64, of Perham, formerly of Clearbrook, announce her sudden passing on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at her home in Perham.
Memorial services will be held on Monday, December 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Clearbrook, with a visitation one hour prior. The Rev. Mark Olson will officiate. Interment will be held at Silver Creek Cemetery in Clearbrook. The Cease Family Funeral Home of Bagley assisted the family with arrangements.
Nancy was born Jul 3, 1957, to a very young 14-year-old mother. Her biological mother was unable to give Nancy a good life and decided to place her for adoption. Nancy’s life truly began when she was adopted on July 27, 1957, into the very loving family of Gordon and Evie (Grothe) Bagne. Nancy was raised in Clearbrook, where she attended Clearbrook School and graduated in 1975. She was a very active student and was involved in band, choir, and cheerleading for basketball and football among many other things.
Nancy was a staunch Republican. She worked as a staffer for Arlan Stangeland in Washington, D.C. After he lost his bid for reelection, Nancy returned to Minnesota and moved to Fergus Falls to work at Westridge Mall. She went on to work for the Jamestown Convention Center and CCI Engineering. After moving to Perham, Nancy spent the last 20-plus years of her career working as the office manager for Kit Masters. She retired in 2020 but continued to work part time for the company.
Nancy was very involved in volunteering for Perham area achool sports, whether it was selling tickets, working concessions, or any other way she could help. Nancy, also known as the “Bag Lady” and the “Cat Lady,” among other terms of endearment from her close friends and family, was an avid softball player. She was one of the best pitchers in the league. She loved traveling and going to casinos with family and friends, gardening, and adopted any cat that would show up in her yard.
She is survived by her five four-legged furry babies with whiskers, Graybee, Grayson, Bully, Smuggley and Auto; her special cousins, Patty Grothe, Susie (Patrick) Bruggeman, Chris (Stacey) Bruggeman, Dusty (Nicole) Bruggeman, and Carter, Halle, Madilyn, Austin and Olivia; her best friends, Nancy (Rick) Vyskocil, Joni (Mike) Connell, Sue (Brian) Nelson and Cindy Hemmelgard; her brother, Tom (Cathy) Bagne; her niece, Elena Bagne; and many other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Evelyn Bagne.
Long live the memory of Nancy.
In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to a Humane Society of the donor’s choice in memory of Nancy.
Messages of condolence may be sent to ceasefuneralhome.com