Nancy Voss, 64, of Fergus Falls, died Tuesday, September 6, 2022, in her home.
Nancy Jo Voss was born August 9, 1958 in Browns Valley, Minnesota. She grew up in Rosholt, South Dakota, graduating in 1976. Following graduation, she attended Fergus Falls Community College where she completed her Associate of Arts degree.
Nancy married David Bird in 1982, and to this union a daughter, Rebecca, was born. Nancy and Becca moved to Morris where she completed her degree in Social Work at the University of Minnesota. She then went on to earn her Master's degree in Social Work at the U of M St. Paul Campus. Nancy was employed by The Village Family Service Center, Lakeland Mental Health, Lake Region Healthcare, and most recently as the Coordinator on Aging for Ottertail County from 2013 to 2020 when her illness caused her to retire.
Nancy had a heart for service and was known for going above and beyond. She enjoyed gardening, canning, card making, scrapbooking and playing a mean game of marbles. She loved Halloween and threw the best parties. She adored her family, especially her granddaughter, Kendall.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Norma Voss and brother, Mark Voss.
She is survived by her daughter Rebecca (Gary) Sundby, granddaughter, Kendall Sundby, sister, Patty (Dennis) Lokken, nephew, Josh (Rhonda) Lokken, niece, Kate (Alex) Stiles, great nephew, Ole Stiles and her special dog, Max.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM Saturday, September 10 at Glende-Nilson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls with Chaplain Lyle Hoxtell officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Rosholt, South Dakota.
Funeral Arrangements are with Glende Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone