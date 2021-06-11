Nathan “Nate” West, 77 of rural Fergus Falls died Monday, June 7, 2021, at his home under the care of his family.
Nathan West was born on May 30, 1944, in Wright Memorial Hospital in Fergus Falls, the son of George and Ina (Carter) West. He was baptized and confirmed in Bethlehem Lutheran in Fergus Falls. Nate attended the Fergus Falls Public School graduating from Fergus Falls High School in 1963.
Nathan and Helen (Salvevold) West were married on March 28, 1964, in Bethel Lutheran Church in St. Olaf Township, of rural Battle Lake. They lived in Fergus Falls until moving to their home of rural Fergus Falls. Nate started with Pamida working 30 years, starting as a stock boy and worked many years as assistant manager. He then was employed 17 years with Mark Sand and Gravel Company, retiring in 2014. Nate enjoyed hunting, fishing, long drives throughout the country, was big on lawn care and planting trees and enjoyed going to work. He was close to his family and especially enjoyed his grandkids. Nate was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, the Eagles and the Elks Clubs.
He is survived by his sons, Dan (Annie Cassman) West of Fergus Falls and Mike (Cari) West of Old Fort, North Carolina; five grandchildren, Logan and Elektra Blumer, Remington, A.J. and Samantha West; brother, Don West of Bloomington; brother-in-law, Allen Boe of Ashby; and by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Nate was preceded in death by his wife, Helen on January 10, 2010; parents, George and Ina West; three sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law, Wanda West, Linda Boe and Donald and Joyce Evavold.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Visitation will be Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service, and one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.
The Rev. Doug Stave will officiate.
Interment will be at Bethel Lutheran Cemetery of rural Battle Lake.
Funeral arrangements provided by Glende-Nilson of Fergus Falls.
Condolences:GlendeNilson.com.