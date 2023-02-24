Neal Williams

Neal Edward Williams, age 62, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away at the Minneapolis VA Healthcare Hospital in Minneapolis, MN, on Wednesday February 15, 2023. The memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 4, 2023, with a visitation beginning at 1 p.m., at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge, MN. Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.

