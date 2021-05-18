Neil Thomas Christopherson, 80, a resident of Fergus Falls, passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
Neil was born in Minneapolis on July 15, 1940, the middle child of Archie and Ann (Solarz) Christoffherson. He grew up in Minneapolis, graduating from Patrick Henry High School in 1959 where he played football, basketball and baseball. Neil attended college at St. Cloud State University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in education. While at college, Neil met his wife Elizabeth “Libby” Anderson. They were married in St. Cloud on September 14, 1963. After graduating college, the couple moved to Birchwood, Wisconsin, where Neil taught high school and coached football and basketball for three years while enjoying hunting and fishing in the woods and lakes around the small Wisconsin town. It was during this time first daughter, Rachael was born in 1964. Their second daughter, Andrea arrived in 1968 and their son, Dustin in 1970.
In 1970, Neil moved his family to Fergus Falls where he started a new teaching job at the Fergus Falls High School. Along with teaching world history he also coached track and field for several years. After 30 years Neil retired from teaching at Fergus Falls High School in 2000.
Neil and his wife Libby enjoyed 45 years of marriage until Libby’s passing on December 12, 2008.
Over the years Neil continued to enjoy the outdoors around Fergus Falls and throughout Minnesota. He enjoyed many days afield hunting ducks, geese and deer. His true passion was bass fishing. He was an early member of the North Star Bass Club where he started fishing bass tournaments. For many years he found success fishing tournaments around the state of Minnesota. He most enjoyed sharing his time afield and on the water forming lasting memories with his kids, grandkids, relatives and friends.
Neil enjoyed reading, cooking, eating pizza and watching his favorite sports basketball, hockey and football.
Neil is preceded in death by his father, Archie Christoffherson, mother, Ann Christoffherson, wife Elizabeth Christopherson and brother Archie Christopherson.
Survivors include sister, Mary Griffith of Payton, Colorado, daughter, Rachael of Spanish Fork, Utah; granddaughter, Arianna, grandson, Breydon; daughter, Andrea (Jay) Beeler of Farmington, granddaughter, Mariah and grandson Dylan; son, Dustin (Kelly) Christopherson of Chaska, grandsons, Luke and Will and granddaughter, Claire.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Service will be 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
The Rev. Ed Monson will officiate.
Interment will be at Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
