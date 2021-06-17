Neil Thomas Christopherson, 80, a resident of Fergus Falls, passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Lake Region Hospital in Fergus Falls.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Service will be 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
The Rev. Ed Monson will officiate.
Interment will be at Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Neil Christopherson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.