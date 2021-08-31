Nellie Grace (Mandler) Jenson, 95, of Fergus Falls, died on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at LB Broen Home in Fergus Falls.

Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 8, 2021, with a public prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at the Olson Funeral Home.  Visitation will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.

Service:  10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Calvary Free Lutheran Church, Fergus Falls.

Interment: Trinity Cemetery, Henning.

Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.

