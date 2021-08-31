Nellie Jenson Aug 31, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Nellie Grace (Mandler) Jenson, 95, of Fergus Falls, died on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at LB Broen Home in Fergus Falls.Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 8, 2021, with a public prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at the Olson Funeral Home. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Calvary Free Lutheran Church, Fergus Falls.Interment: Trinity Cemetery, Henning.Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. To plant a tree in memory of Nellie Jenson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HELP WANTED Truck Drivers For Fall Harvest. For Corn, Soybeans Wanted Sugar Beet Truck Drivers No CDL required Interested, call WORKERS NEEDED for PT light custodial work at the Hansel PIANO OR VOICE LESSONS 20+ Accounting Specialist Highway Maintenance Worker Licensed Dental Assistant and Clinical Assistant Parts Counter Salesperson ACT Therapist & Mobile Crisis Team MH Practitioner Personal Banker/Teller View all job listings >