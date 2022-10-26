Nellie Phillips
Glende-Nilson Funeral Home

Nellie M (Fowler) Phillips, age 101, passed away on October 21, 2022, in Fergus Falls, MN. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Lawrence Presbyterian Church, Wendell, MN with a Visitation beginning at 1:00 PM. Interment following the service at the Lawrence Cemetery, Wendell.

