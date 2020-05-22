Nicholas Clark Kelman, 72, of Fergus Falls, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at his home.
Nicholas was born March 26, 1948, to Alva and Caroline (McKee) Kelman in Madison, Wisconsin.
He graduated from Waterloo High School in Waterloo, Wisconsin, in 1966 and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in 1973. He served in the U.S. Army from 1970-1972 as a personnel management specialist and earned a National Defense Service Medal. On July 2, 1977, he married Deborah Christians in Denver, Colorado, and then made Fergus Falls their home that same year.
Nicholas was a career counselor from 1974 - 1976 in Denver, Colorado. In 1976 he began employment with Sperry New Holland/Ford New Holland as a zone manager till 1991. He then was a distribution analyst for Fiat New Holland for three years. In 1993 he became a territory manager for AGCO Corp and in 1999 he worked in the AG chem division - Willmar/Spray Coupe as a regional sales manager till 2002. He was employed as an independent contractor from 2002 – 2004.
Nicholas enjoyed working in his yard, gardening, visiting his children and grandchildren, socializing at the YMCA, road trips and volunteering for AARP as a tax preparer. Nicholas was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church and the Fergus Falls Rifle and Pistol Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Al and Caroline.
Nicholas is survived by his wife, Deborah of 42 years; their children, Brett (Jodi) Kelman of Mount Horeb, Wisconsin and Brandon Kelman of Bozeman, Montana; grandchildren, Liam and Fiona Kelman of Mount Horeb, Wisconsin.
Arrangements are pending with the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
