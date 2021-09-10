Nicholas Salo Sep 10, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Nicholas “Nick” Salo, 29, of Elbow Lake, formerly of Dalton, died Sunday, September 5, 2021.Visitation: 5–7 p.m., Thursday, September 16, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.Memorial service: 10 a.m., Friday, September 17, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home Chapel in Fergus Falls.Arrangements provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. To plant a tree in memory of Nicholas Salo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WORKERS NEEDED for PT light custodial work at the Hansel Mobile Crisis Team MH Practitioner On Call Staff and Substance Abuse Specialist Service Technician - Elbow Lake Administrative Assistant ASSISTANT COMMUNITY PLANNER View all job listings > See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Sep 11, 2021 2 hrs ago