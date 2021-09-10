Nicholas “Nick” Salo, 29, of Elbow Lake, formerly of Dalton, died Sunday, September 5, 2021.

Visitation: 5–7 p.m., Thursday, September 16, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.

Memorial service: 10 a.m., Friday, September 17, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home Chapel in Fergus Falls.

Arrangements provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.

