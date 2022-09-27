Nicolle Braaten-Toso, 53, of Fergus Falls, died Sunday, September 25, 2022 unexpectedly at her residence.
Nicolle Jo Braaten-Toso was born January 2, 1969 in Mitchell, SD to Gerald and Barbara (Schroeder) Braaten. She had brown hair and brown eyes and was the apple of their eye, and at the age of two she would talk to everyone. Nicolle was big sister to Rhonda Kaye and John Christopher and their biggest supporter.
Nicolle attended Pearson Elementary School before attending Wheaton High School, graduating with the class of 1987. After high school, Nicolle obtained a Bachelor Degree in Human Services from University of Minnesota-Morris. She was confirmed at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Wheaton, and again at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Fergus Falls as an adult.
Growing up Nicolle enjoyed music, singing, and played piano. She played several sports, but excelled in volleyball and continued to play intra-mural for many years.
Nicolle met Daryn Paul Toso at college and they married on June 13th, 1992. Together they raised their two sons Trent Nicholas and Mitchell Paul. Nicolle’s passion was her family. From attending hockey, baseball, and football games she was always there in the stands for all of her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Nicolle enjoyed being out on the lake, especially on the sand bar surrounded by friends and family. She loved traveling with her friends and family, and enjoying a crisp glass of wine. She was embracing her ever evolving role of grandma. Nicolle could always be counted on to help coordinate and plan any and all events, down to the last detail. She would always go above and beyond for anyone.
Nicolle was a true giver and care taker, starting early with her siblings, and later devoting her career to the developmentally disabled population. She held many roles within Prairie Community Services during her 25 years of employment, most recently Regional Administrative Director. While her family and friends are devastated by this great loss, we will always remember her caring and generous soul. She had a humble and kind spirit.
Nicolle leaves behind her husband, Daryn; sons, Trent (Sharlie) Milnor, ND and Mitchell (Jordan) Fergus Falls, MN; two precious grandsons who had her whole heart, Crosby (7) and Tripp (8 months); parents, Jerry and Barbara Braaten, Wheaton, MN; mother-in-law, Beverly Toso, Hoffman, MN; sister, Rhonda (Doug) Antrim-Peterson, Underwood, MN; brother, John (Tanya) Braaten, Wheaton, MN; brothers-in-law, Brian (Kelly) Toso, Little Falls, MN, and Dean (Donna) Toso, Moorhead, MN; nieces, Rachel (Austin) Ott, Erhard, MN, Kylie Toso, Zimmerman, MN, Madi Braaten, Bismarck, ND; nephews, Jake (Heather Denbrook) Antrim, Fergus Falls, MN, Zach Braaten, Wheaton, MN, Derek (Megan) Toso, Maple Grove, MN, Blake Toso, Blaine, MN, Jeffrey Toso, Le Sueur, MN, Erick Toso, Moorhead, MN; great-niece, Maggie Ott; great-nephews, Tucker Ott and Oliver Toso.
Nicolle is preceded in death by her father-in-law, Sheldon Toso; brother-in-law, Dan Antrim, and grandparents, John & Clara Braaten and Del & Norma Schroeder.
Visitation: 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a 6:00 prayer service at the funeral home Friday, September 30, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls and will resume one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Fergus Falls
Clergy: Father Alan Wielinski.
Interment: Wildwood Cemetery, Wheaton, MN.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.