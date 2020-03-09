Nolan Erickson was born to Sean and Ruth Erickson in Clackamas, Oregon, on July 20, 1990. He unexpectedly passed away at his home in Columbus, Montana, on February 12, 2020.
Nolan had a personal relationship with Jesus. His faith was his No. 1 priority in life. His faith was solidified during his time as a student at Hillcrest Lutheran Academy. Following his faith was the love he had for his family. He valued spending time together playing cards or catching a baseball game. Friends were also important to him. He always made personal relationships meaningful.
From a very young age, Nolan was an enthusiastic sports participant and fan. As a child and continuing into his time at Hillcrest, Nolan excelled at baseball playing first base and pitching.
Nolan leaves behind his parents, Sean and Ruth Erickson of Columbus, Montana, his three sisters, Lauren, McKenna and Kjersten, his grandparents, Elroy and Judy Erickson of Mesa, Arizona, grandmother, Carol Johnson of Ridgefield, Washington. In addition many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is proceeded in death by his grandfather, Bill Johnson, his aunt, Shannon Erickson, and his cousin, Stephanie Taylor.
Memorial service for Nolan will be held at Yellowstone Lutheran Brethren Church, 852 Governors Blvd, Billings, Montana on March 21, 2020, at 3 p.m. Memorials sent in honor of Nolan can be made to Special K Ranch, P.O. Box 479 Columbus, MT 59019.