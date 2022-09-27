Nora Lee Randklev was born in Fergus Falls at Lake Region Hospital to Bob and Corie Rogers on April 3, 1957. She was a lifetime resident of Fergus Falls doing many, many good things and some exceptional, great things during her life!
Nora was taken home to God and the Good Lord on Sunday, September 24, 2022 after a very long, courageous battle with cancer. She died at Lake Region Hospital in Fergus Falls with her husband, daughter, and son-in-law at her side and her beloved dog, Kobey in her lap.
She is survived by her kids: Jerome, Chantel, Jeremiah, and Jacob; grandkids: Britni, Briana, Carter, Austin, Rylynn, Hunter, and baby Nora; her siblings: Dorie, Lani, Mary, and Bob; her husband Lloyd (L.A.), her dog, Kobey and many other family, lots of friends, acquaintances and anyone else reading this. “Good Bye, God Bless You.
Visitation: Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 12:00 – 1:00 P.M. at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Memorial Service: Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Private Family Burial: Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery in Fergus Falls.
