Nora Randklev

EPSON MFP image

Nora Lee Randklev was born in Fergus Falls at Lake Region Hospital to Bob and Corie Rogers on April 3, 1957. She was a lifetime resident of Fergus Falls doing many, many good things and some exceptional, great things during her life!

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?