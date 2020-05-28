Norma Thom, 85, of Fergus Falls, died on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at her residence.
Norma Pauline Thom was born October 14, 1934, at the home of her parents, Fred and Clara (Anderson) Muchow in Maplewood Township. She was baptized on December 16, 1934 and confirmed at United Church of Christ. She started grade school at 161 in Maplewood Township, then moved to Fergus Falls when she was in third grade. Norma graduated from Washington High School in 1952. On June 21, 1952, Norma was united in marriage to Lyle Thom at United Church of Christ. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church E. Friberg and its Ladies Aid.
Norma worked for many years as a Physical Therapist at the Pioneer Home in Fergus Falls and was very active with the Auxiliary.
Norma and Lyle loved going to dances, snowmobiling, camping, motorcycling, and playing cards with friends. She loved the outdoors in the summer where she would mow lawn and tended to her flower and vegetable gardens. Other hobbies included crocheting, reading and bus trips with Security State Bank. In her younger years she did a lot of sewing for the family, and always enjoyed making bars and desserts for them. She cherished her family very much.
She is survived by her daughters, Terry (Doug) Kugler, Becky (Marc) Shearer, sons, Daniel (Stacy), Peter (Jody) and son-in-law, Dale (Barb) Zempel; brother, Sanford (Mary) Muchow; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Preceding Norma in death were her parents; husband, Lyle in 1981; daughter, Debra Zempel in 2010; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ronald (LuVerne) Muchow, Keith (Deloris) Muchow and Daniel Muchow; sisters and brothers-in-law, Phyllis (Lyle) Anderson, Irene (Marlin) Leeman, Lois (Arnold) Schroeder and William Thom.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m., Monday, June 1, 2020, at St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery in rural Fergus Falls.
The Rev. Craig Palach will officiate.
Interment will be at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery
Funeral arrangements are with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls
Online condolences at www.glendenilson.com.