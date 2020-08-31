Norma Jean Van Sickle passed away on Friday August 28, 2020, at the age of 75, at Sanford Hospital, Fargo. Norma Hovland was born on May 15, 1945, in Fargo. She grew up on a farm near Lawndale. She was baptized and confirmed at Little Bethany Lutheran Church, rural Rothsay. Norma attended country school Dist.72 until fourth grade. She graduated from high school in Barnesville. Norma attended Moorhead State Teachers College where she acquired her Bachelor of Arts degree in English. Her first teaching job was in Clinton. She then taught in Glyndon.
The following 36 years Norma taught in the Fergus Falls School system, during that time Norma went back to school, receiving her master’s degree from the University of St. Thomas. She was a member of the Alpha Delta Kappa chapter of Fergus Falls and the PEO.
Norma married Charles Dean Van Sickle on July 8, 1967. Twin girls were born in September of 1971 but did not survive. Their son, Nathan was born on June 21, 1973. They lived in Fergus Falls for 10 years and in 1978 they built their dream home by Wall Lake where they lived until just this spring when they moved back into the city of Fergus Falls.
Norma was first of all a student. She loved to study and was remembered for being up all night with her homework, achieving excellent grades. This developed into her love of teaching and she passionately taught many a ninth-grader their basics in English along with 10th, 11th and 12th grades. Norma was also a speech coach during her tenure at the school.
Norma and Chuck enjoyed many trips together and during retirement spent some weeks in Hawaii and also Florida during the winter months. Norma loved her family and many friends, her backyard pool, her collection of Department 56 and her music boxes given to her each and every year by (Santa Claus) Chuck, the love of her life.
Chuck and Norma are members of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Fergus Falls, where they are very active and Norma served in the Stephens Ministry, WELCA, and was on the worship and music committee. She also was involved with Women’s Christian Fellowship for many years. Her faith in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior remained strong and steady throughout her life.
Norma was preceded in death by twin daughters, one stillborn, and sister, Corett Lynn, her parents, Alvin and Agnes Hovland, brothers-in-law, Olaf Draxten, (Yvonne)and Royce and Donna, Jack (Katy)Van Sickle and sister-in-law, Sylvia and James Gowans. Norma is survived by her husband, Charles, son, Nathan and daughter-in-law, Tara, two brothers, Lyle (Diane) and Peter (Marne) Hovland and two sisters, Marlys (Charlie) Winkels and Dianne (Steven)Platter. Sister-in laws, Yvonne Draxten, Katy Van Sickle, Darlene Tronsgard, Dawn Erickson and husband, Lee. She also has numerous nieces and nephews on both sides. Blessed be the memory of Norma Jean Van Sickle.
Memorials are preferred to the American Diabetes Association and Bethlehem Lutheran Church WELCA.
Walk-through visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Livestream service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, September 3, 2020. Please refer to the Olson Funeral Home Website and Norma’s tribute wall for a link to the livestream.
Interment will be at Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.