Norma Jean Van Sickle passed away on Friday August 28, 2020, at the age of 75, at Sanford Hospital, Fargo.
Memorials are preferred to the American Diabetes Association and Bethlehem Lutheran Church WELCA.
Walk-thru visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Livestream service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, September 3, 2020. Please refer to the Olson Funeral Home website and Norma’s tribute wall for a link to the livestream.
Interment will be at Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.