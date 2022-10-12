Norman Anderson

Norm Anderson, born to Emil and Helen (Jeske) Anderson, April 24, 1933, near Sanborn, MN, died on October 8, 2022, in Maple Grove, MN. He graduated from Sanborn High School in 1951, Augsburg College in 1956, and Augsburg Seminary in 1959. He married Constance Tollefson on June 17, 1956, in Fergus Falls, MN. He served four parishes: Zion Lutheran in Minot, ND 1959-1961; Zion Lutheran in Luverne, MN and Trinity Lutheran in Hills, MN 1961-1964; Concordia Lutheran in Crosby, ND 1964-1980; and Trinity Lutheran in Jamestown, ND 1980-2000. After retirement in 2000, he continued to serve as an interim pastor in Crosby, ND 2000-2002 and at First Lutheran in Williston, ND 2002-2007.

