Norman Hodnefield, 80, of Battle Lake, died Sunday, February 19, 2023 at the Battle Lake Good Samaritan Society.
He was born December 16, 1942, at Rice Hospital in Fergus Falls to Elof and Mabel (Rasmussen) Hodnefield. He grew up near Clitheral and went to school in Battle Lake, grades 1-12. He married Juanita Schmidgall February 8, 1964 in Willmar, MN and moved to Fergus Falls, where he worked for the MN Highway Dept. in Fergus Falls and Fridley, MN. In 1970, they bought a farm outside of Battle Lake. After farming for 5 years, they sold the farm, and he started trucking. In 1997, he was injured and had to retire.
Norm was very active in sports including hunting, fishing and camping. He played basketball and baseball in high school, lettering in both sports. He bowled, played slow pitch softball and loved golfing with his son.
He is preceded in death by his parents, son Brad, and older brother Eldon. He is survived by his wife Juanita, son Brian (Karen), granddaughter Megan of Battle Lake, and brother Melvin of Vergas, and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.
Visitation: Friday, March 3, 2023 from 1 to 2 P.M. at First Lutheran Church in Battle Lake.
Memorial Service: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. at First Lutheran Church in Battle Lake.
Burial: First Lutheran Cemetery in Battle Lake in the spring.
Funeral Home: Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Battle Lake.
