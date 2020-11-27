Orville Gaylan Evavold, 85, of Fergus Falls, formerly of rural Elbow Lake, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Lifesong Residence surrounded by his family, under the care of LB Hospice, after a battle with cancer.
He was born February 15, 1935, to Roy and Mildred (Helleckson) Evavold in their family home in Tumuli Township, rural Elbow Lake. He attended District 64 Country school and graduated from Morris Ag School in 1953. After high school, he served in the Army Reserves.
On April 15, 1961, Gaylan was united in marriage to Mary Sundby at Aurdal Church, rural Fergus Falls. Gaylan and Mary lived on a farm in Aastad Township south of Fergus Falls where they raised their three children. Gaylan farmed for most of his life and after officially retiring, he continued helping his son on the farm until 2019. He was also a township assessor for many years.
He was a member of the NFO and the Elks Club. He was life member of Rock Prairie Lutheran Church, where he was baptized and confirmed. He also served various positions on the church council. Recently he was attending Bethel Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
Gaylan loved sports, including the Vikings, Twins and Gophers. He enjoyed going to the Fergus Falls Otters basketball games and attending his grandkids sporting events. He loved gospel music and went to several local gospel performances. When he was younger, he sang in the Barbershop choir.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his wife, Mary; brother, Roger Evavold, and sister, Carolyn Nelson.
Gaylan is survived by his children, Terry (Ellie) Evavold of Fergus Falls, Jana (Mark) Hanson of Grand Forks, and Karen (Bob) Rea of Elk River; grandchildren, Kayla (Cole) Felland, Matthew, Samantha and Drew Evavold, Jessica and Charlie Zakaras, Sarah (Ken) Dessellier, Seth and Adam Hanson, Kyle and Eric Rea; great-grandchild, Wren Felland; sisters, Donna Sonmor and Audrey (Rodney) Pletan; sister-in-law, Beverly Evavold; brother-in-law, Ronald Nelson, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Public walk-through visitation will be 10 a.m. -11 a.m., Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
There will be a private family service held. Please refer back to the funeral home website and Gaylan’s tribute wall for a link to the livestream at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.
The Rev. David Foss will officiate.
Interment will be at Rock Prairie Cemetery, rural Elbow Lake.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.