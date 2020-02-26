Obert Vernel Walvatne, 80, of Fergus Falls, passed away February 26, 2020, at Broen Home under the care of Hospice.
He was born August 4, 1939 to Otto and Martha (Sethre) Walvatne in Fergus Falls. He was a lifetime member of Bethel Lutheran Church, where he was baptized and confirmed. He married Rosemary Schmidt on October 31, 1959 and they celebrated 60 years of marriage in 2019.
Obert managed the National Food Store, completing over 30 years. He also was employed by Bethel Church and owned City Cab Service, retiring in 1999.
He had many hobbies to fill his spare time. Along with spending time with family, he enjoyed restoring garden tractors; old bicycles; antique cars; and metal detecting. He was very meticulous with his lawn care. The many friends he met with each day for coffee were a highlight.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Otto and Martha; father- and mother-in-law, Arnold and Mary Schmidt; granddaughter Katie Walvatne; brother, Maynard Walvatne; brother-in-law, Robert Schmidt.
Obert is survived by his wife of 60 years, Rosemary, of Fergus Falls; sons, Jeff (Kim) and their children, Ashley, Sarah and Kaci; Tim and his children, Mary (Cary) Budke, Melissa (Brady) Wiespfennig, Morgan and Madison; and Todd (Heather) and their children, Jack, Sophie, Ella, Emma, Ethan, Kayla, and Ava; great granddaughters Olivia and Lola Budke; step grandchildren Jacob and Matthew Herrick; nieces and nephews, and many longtime friends.
Visitation will be Friday, February 28, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls and resuming for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Funeral service will be Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
Cemetery: Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery in Fergus Falls.
Funeral arrangements provided by Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
Condolences: Glendenilson.com.