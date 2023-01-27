Oddvar Frustol, 51, of Fergus Falls, died Tuesday, January 24, 2023.
He was born March 23, 1971 to Reidar and Mona (Holberg) Frustol in Kristiansand, S. Norway.
He attended Rosseland School in Brennåsen, Norway. The family moved to America on New Year’s Day in 1979. Oddvar graduated from Roxbury High School in Succasunna, NJ in 1990. He studied and became a US Citizen on May 30, 1996.
Oddvar married Lynn Redmond on September 20, 1997 in Succasunna, NJ.
He grew up working with his family at Frustol Construction in Succasunna, NJ. After his move to Minnesota in 2010 he worked for Service Master Restore until he decided to venture on his own and start O+L Construction in January 2020.
Oddvar was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church. He enjoyed spending time with his grandson, family, playing golf and loved watching the Dallas Cowboys.
Preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Douglas Kugel.
He is survived by his wife, Lynn Frustol of Fergus Falls; children, Nathanael, Aleksander (Ceri), Annelise and Elina Frustol; grandson, William C. Frustol; parents, Reidar and Mona Frustol; siblings, Kurt (Anne) Frustol of Fergus Falls, Karin Kugel of Fergus Falls, Steinar (Heidi) Frustol of Flemington, NJ and Marianne Frustol of Dover, NJ; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Service: 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 30, 2023 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Reverend David Foss and Reverend Brad Hoganson.
Interment: Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls at a later date.
Assistance provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
