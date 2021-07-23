Opal A. Groff, 97, of Leeds, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the Heart of America Medical Center in Rugby, North Dakota. A private family burial will be held Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Harlow, North Dakota. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Our Savior’s Lutheran Cemetery: 4915 50th Avenue NE Maddock, ND 58348.
Opal A. Bratvold Groff was born February 25, 1924, at Baker, North Dakota. Her parents were Emil and Agnes Engen Bratvold. They lived at Baker until 1928, then moved to Harlow where Emil had bought a grocery general merchandise store, later known as the Harlow Cash Store. Opal attended 10 years of elementary and high school at Harlow and 2 ½ weeks at Central High School in Devils Lake, North Dakota. The family was active in Sunday school and Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Harlow. Opal began teaching beginners Sunday school class and was a part-time Sunday school pianist. She taught youth Farmers Union class for 15 years. Opal and Walter O Groff were married November 24, 1940, at the Fillmore, North Dakota, Lutheran church. They raised a family of seven children. Opal and Walter lived in Harlow from 1942 to 1944. Walter enlisted in the Army Air Force in 1942. Opal and Karen traveled with Walt to several states while he was in training. After his father’s death in 1944, Opal and Walter moved to the Ole Groff farm north of Harlow. There were no built-up roads or electricity on the farm. They lived in Harlow from 1948 to 1955.
In 1951 they attended Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Harlow and the Assembly of God church in Devils Lake, North Dakota, for two years. Then they attended the Assembly of God church in Cando, North Dakota, and the Christian and Missionary Alliance church in Brinsmade, North Dakota. Opal and Walter helped establish the Revival Center in Leeds, North Dakota, and were active in weekly home Bible study and prayer meetings. Opal attended Restoration Ministries church in Rugby, North Dakota, 1999 to 2016. Opal was employed as an in-home care specialist for Benson County Social Services from 1976 to 2008 and also did Parent Aid and Easter Seal Respite Care. Her first job was working as a babysitter earning 15 cents for all night. She worked in her parents’ grocery store where she filled shelves, carried coal and ashes and water, tested cream, candled eggs and did general clerking.
When her husband joined the Army Air Force in 1942 Opal traveled with him sometimes and worked at various jobs. In 1943, she was employed at a clothing factory in Bellville, Illinois, sewing the flies for men’s pants and she took in ironing for two ladies at Bellville. Opal picked potatoes with her dad and sister, Clarice, at Northwood, North Dakota. They were paid 3 cents for each 100 pounds of potatoes they picked. Her last job was assistant correspondent with her daughter, Sheri Groff Tuchscherer, for the Harlow Happenings column in the Benson County Press, Minnewaukan, North Dakota, until April 18, 2021. Opal’s interests included gardening, canning, sewing, family history, travel and the Norsk Hostfest. Her foreign travels included Norway, Japan, England, Wales, Germany, France, Austria, Lichtenstein, Mexico, Canada and Nova Scotia.
Survivors include her children: Karen and husband, Roger Hill of Esmond, North Dakota, Susan Groff and husband, David Wass of rural Underwood, Nancy and husband, Nathan Wass of Roseville, Wayne Groff and husband, Jim Dryden of Roseville, Rebecca Groff and husband, John Biles of Lafayette, Colorado, Sheri Tuchscherer and husband, Tim Tuchscherer of rural York, North Dakota, and Sandi Groff and husband, David Crooke of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, and rural Harlow, North Dakota. Sisters, Alice Knutson of Devils Lake, North Dakota, and Clarice Ovrid and husband, Bill Francis of Simi Valley, California, and Grants Pass, Oregon. Sister-in-law, Irene Bratvold of Simi Valley, California, and Pat Groff of San Diego, California. Grandchildren, Ross Hill, Rachel Cunningham, Chad Hill, Signe Wass, Katrina Wass, Natalie Wass and Nadra Wass, 14 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson and nieces and nephews.
Opal was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Groff May 1, 1994, his parents, Ole and Ingeborg Groff, and siblings: Gilbert Groff, Bennie Groff, Thelma Park, Maybelle Holk, Lillian Hoff and Glenn Groff, Opal’s parents, Emil and Agnes Bratvold, brothers, Elmer Bratvold and Orlyn Bratvold, sister, Annie Brenno Schmid, brothers-in-law, Ted Ovrid, Bernie Knutson, George Schmid, Lee Horn, Gilbert Groff, Bennie Groff, Eugene Park, Erwin Holk, Glenn Groff, Bob Hoff and sisters-in-law, Mitsue Yasuda Bratvold and Ernistine Pichler Bratvold.
