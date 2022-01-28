Ordean B. Haarstad, 94, of Fergus Falls, died Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
Ordean Burnett Haarstad was born June 26, 1927, to Orville and Bertha (Nordgaard) Haarstad in Trondhjem Township. He attended Wilkin County School District #27 and also one year at Rothsay High School.
On July 1, 1951, Ordean married Marilyn Halbakken at Hamar Lutheran Church in Rothsay. They shared 70 years of marriage.
He was actively engaged in farming for 40 years. He spent the next 30 years being known as the neighborhood lawn ranger. He was a 4-H Leader, on numerous co-op boards, a township officer, a member of the Federal Land Bank Board, IAEA, Classic Car Club, Rothsay Lions Club and a founding member of the West Otter Tail Crop and 4-H Show. Ordean was also a member of men’s Bible Study.
Ordean enjoyed woodworking, playing cards, traveling and gardening. He made and gave away over 100 toy highchairs. Many winters were spent in Arizona, golfing, playing cards and socializing with friends. He loved to restore old farm equipment.
Preceding him in death were his parents and his sister and brother-in-law, DeLaine (Art) Erickson.
Ordean is survived by his wife, Marilyn of Fergus Falls; children, Mike (Linda) Haarstad of Rothsay and Kathi (David) Grewe of Alexandria; grandchildren, John (Angela) Haarstad, Paul (Jill) Haarstad, Rebekka (Derrick) Sievert, Brent (Megan) Grewe and Laura (Eric) Loberg; great-grandchildren, Kaden, Hailey and Isaac Haarstad, Grady, Samuel and Eddie Haarstad, Jacob, Justin and Kallie Sievert, Claire and Katelyn Loberg and Dexter and Harper Grewe; sister, Joyce (Harold) Boese; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service: 11 a.m. Monday, January 31, 2022, at New Life Lutheran Church in Rothsay, visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.
Clergy: Rev. Allen Westby.
Interment: Hamar Cemetery, Rothsay, in the spring of 2022.
Arrangements provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone