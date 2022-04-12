Ordean Arvid Synstelien was born on the family farm between Dalton and Ashby, MN on January 27th, 1937. He was the youngest child of Clarence and Clara Synstelien and was welcomed by several older brothers and an older sister. He attended the one-room “District 4” schoolhouse as a child and graduated from Ashby High School in Ashby, MN in 1954.
Over the next ten years, Ordean attended college at Concordia College in Moorhead, MN and served two years in the army, stationed at one point at Fort Lewis, Washington where he met his soon-to-be wife Carol Ann Bruce. The two were married on September 3rd, 1960 and he graduated from college in early 1964.
Upon graduation, Ordean became a caseworker for Traverse County Social Services in Wheaton, MN. After three years, he moved into a supervisory position in Pipestone County and was the welfare director of a three-county area for almost five years in southwestern Minnesota. In 1971, the family moved to Bagley, MN, where Ordean served as the welfare director of Clearwater County for twenty-five years until his retirement in July of 1996.
While working “in town” at Clearwater County Social Services, most of Ordean’s spare time was spent working on the farm he and his wife and children called home. They raised animals so there were always chores to be done, and with the house, barn, and several outbuildings, there was always maintenance on the to-do list. After retirement, woodworking was his passion as well as doing some rock polishing. In addition to various wood trinkets and toys, he made replicas of the home he was raised in and many of the outbuildings on the Dalton home farm. He also made a replica of Ten Mile Lake Church, where he and his wife Carol were married, and the family cemetery plots can be found.
Ordean died four days after his 85th birthday on January 31st, 2022 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. He is survived by his wife of sixty-one years, Carol; daughters Donna (Randy) Bueckman, LeAnn Synstelien, Denise (Steve Dohmeier) Synstelien; and grandsons Jon Guenther, Jonathan Bueckman, Daniel Bueckman, and Andrew Dohmeier. He is preceded in death by his son, Bradley Synstelien, and daughter, Andrea Synstelien.
An open-house Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, May 28th from 11 to 3 at the home of Stan & Karen Synstelien, 26235 Anna Lake Road, Underwood, Minnesota.
