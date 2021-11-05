Ordys T. (Haugen) Christensen, 94, of Fergus Falls, died peacefully on Friday, October 29, 2021, at her home at Park Gardens in Fergus Falls.
Ordys was born on July 17, 1927, in Fergus Falls, the daughter of Harold and Inga (Thompson) Haugen. She grew up on the home farm near Fergus Falls and attended school, graduating from Fergus Falls High School in 1946. She worked for six years for the county highway department in Fergus Falls and then went to work for the United States federal government at the ASCS office in Fergus Falls, where she continued to work for 34 years.
On December 5, 1970, she married Dwaine Christensen.
The couple loved to travel and took many trips, traveling to every state in the Union, except for Maine and Alaska and enjoyed wintering in Arizona. Ordys also enjoyed crocheting, embroidery, knitting, sewing, reading, golfing, music (especially gospel) and playing cards in her free time.
Ordys enjoyed being involved in her community and spent 16 years volunteering at Lake Region Healthcare at the information desk and any other areas she was needed and belonged to LRH Auxiliary. She was a member at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, where she participated in WELCA and Circle; enjoyed playing cards in her pinochle club and being a part of Christian Women.
Family was the most important thing in Ordys’ life. She delighted in family get-togethers and spending time with her brothers and sisters and their families. Her family and friends will remember her generosity, compassion and her love for her family.
Preceding her in death were her parents; sister, Gladys Robertson, brother, Harland Haugen; three brothers-in-law, John Robertson, Paul Johnson, Ronald Brown; sister-in-law, Angie Haugen and one nephew, Douglas Robertson.
Survivors include her husband, Dwaine of Fergus Falls; siblings, Ilene Brown, Donald Haugen, Dolores Johnson, Rodney (Barb) Haugen; sister-in-law, Miriam Haugen and 18 nieces and nephews. Also surviving are Dwaine’s daughter, Darlene and three stepgrandchildren
Memorials are preferred to LB Hospice Foundation.
Visitation: One hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, November 11, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home Chapel.
Clergy: Rev. Caleb Larson.
Interment: Kongsberg Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls is in charge of the arrangements.
