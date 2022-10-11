Orin Koziol, 91, of Fergus Falls, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
Orin Clemens Koziol was born to Peter and Loretta (Schemmel) Koziol on September 9, 1931. He was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith at St. Galls Catholic Church in Tintah, MN.
He served in the Army from 1953-1955 and then partnered with his father on the family farm.
On November 17, 1962, Orin married Sylvia Ouren at St. Galls Catholic Church in Tintah. They bought a farm by Nashua where they raised their seven children.
Farming was his passion throughout his life. He also worked for Swenson Excavating, Valley Fertilizer in Tintah and assisted other farmers hauling sugar beets. He enjoyed auctioneering and carpentry. Orin and Sylvia lived on the farm until 2020, when they moved to Fergus Falls.
Orin enjoyed gardening, fishing, and especially goose hunting. He was still hunting until the age of 86. He loved dancing especially with his wife, daughters and granddaughters, he really knew how to shake a leg. What a joy the grand and great grandkids had listening to him yodel.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 59 years, Sylvia; seven children and their families, Tony Koziol (Hannah and Olivia), Janelle Swanson (Brittany and Joe Shorette, Madeline and Gabe Whitney), Joy and Bob Grove (Lindsay and Blake Barnett, Alex and Jake Thorstad, Morgan Grove), Donna Gumeringer (Tana and Nate Sletten, Jaci and Aaron Schneider, Cody Gumeringer), Gail and Al Weigel (Tyler and Summer Sanders, Austin and Teresa Weigel), Lynda Koziol (Jayden Koziol), Angie Koziol (Vanessa and Jake Dykema, Elly Lahaise); 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Dareld Koziol, and sister, Gloria Marple.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Peter and Loretta Koziol; sister, Alvena Swenson; brothers-in-law, Gleo Swenson and Russ Marple, and sister-in-law, Cindy Koziol.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Father Alan Wielinski
Interment: St. Galls Catholic Cemetery, Tintah, MN
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
