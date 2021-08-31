Orrin Kenneth “Buzz” Gillette Jr., 83, Dilworth, MN, passed away August 28, 2021, at Essentia Health Fargo, North Dakota.
Kenneth was born November 28, 1937, in Fergus Falls, to Orrin Gillette Sr. and Louise Boehm. He moved with his family to Fargo in the ‘40s where he attended high school.
Kenneth married Betty Ann Harfield on April 17, 1957. They relocated back to Dilworth from California shortly thereafter. There they raised a family and Kenneth was employed in the construction business as well as operating his own local sanitation/recycling company for many years.
He enjoyed going to the lake and had hobbies that included collecting coins and processing scrap metal in his spare time. He also enjoyed visiting local casinos and playing the slots. He was very personable and had a great sense of humor that everyone who met him enjoyed.
He is survived by his children, Ken (Julie), Glyndon, Stacy, Fargo, Kevin, Georgetown, and Kyle (Stacy), Beaver Creek; grandchildren, Jeremy, Cody, Jacob, Nathan, Ashley, Jerrica, Kelly, Rani, Brandon, Kadie, Kayla, Casey, Zachary and Isaac; and several great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brother and sisters, and a son.
Visitation will be Friday, September 3, 2021, from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., in Korsmo Funeral Chapel, Moorhead. His funeral will be Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 11 a.m., in Korsmo Funeral Chapel.
Both the prayer service and funeral service will be livestreamed, and those links will be found on Ken’s obituary page on the Korsmo website.