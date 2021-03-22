Oscar Kawlewski, age 91, of Ottertail, died Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Good Samaritan Society, Battle Lake.
Walk-through visitation will be 5-8 p.m. with a rosary at 6:40 p.m. and parish prayers at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 21 at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Perham. Visitation will resume beginning at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 22 at St. Henry’s Church. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery near Perham.
Schoeneberger Funeral & Cremation Service, Perham, MN (218) 346-5175 www.schoenebergerfh.com.
