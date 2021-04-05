Private funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, April 12, 2021, at Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Owen ‘Dean’ Haroldson, 92, of Sartell who died Wednesday, March 31 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Tim Lindhorst will officiate and burial will be at Pelican Lake Cemetery in Ashby. Visitation will be Sunday, April 11 from 5-8 p.m. at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud. The service, on Monday, will be livestreamed on the Atonement Lutheran YouTube Channel.
Dean was born May 25, 1928, in Pomme de Terre Township in Grant County, to Olaf and Olive (Thompson) Haraldson. He served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He married Charlotte Evavold on October 29, 1955, in Elbow Lake. Dean worked as a meat inspector for the Federal Government in the communities of Dubuque, Iowa, Newport, and finally St. Cloud. He is a longtime and active member of Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud.
He loved reading, golf and bowling. Dean also loved playing cribbage and 500, fishing and hunting. He had the “gift of gab” and enjoyed having coffee and catching up with his buddies. Owen loved a good steak dinner and Red Lobster and Texas Roadhouse were his favorite restaurants. He dearly loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, they held a special place in his heart.
He is survived by his children, Carla (David) Angell of Sartell; Brad (Donna) Haroldson of Sartell; Elizabeth (Charlie) Gunderson of Upsala; Donna (Jon) Leonard of West Chicago; brother, Thomas (Sheila) Haroldson of Sun City West, Arizona; in-laws, Arlyss Haroldson, Dennis (Dorothy) Evavold, Gerald (Bonnie) Evavold, grandchildren, Kelsey (Bill Kuhn) Angell, Brooks Angell, Kristen (Miguel) Jimenez, Annika Gunderson, Haley (Jon) Garberg, Maddie Haroldson, Evan Leonard, Andrew Leonard, great-grandchildren, Amelia, Olive and Piper Jimenez, and Baby Garberg on the way. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and wonderful friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife in 2015, brothers, Art, Bob, Bill, Ed and Al.